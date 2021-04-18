Israeli Settlers Set 50 Olive Trees on Fire!

Jewish settlers today torched dozens of olive trees in the town of Beit Fajjar, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.
Hasan Breijieh, director of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Authority’s office in Bethlehem, said a group of Jewish settlers sneaked into a privately-owned Palestinian land planted with olive trees in an area north of Beit Fajjar and set the trees on fire.
#UN Report: #Settler Violence against #Palestinians Rising Drastically https://t.co/Zx8FO89WaK via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/ma2IZDFKwZ— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 18, 2021
Breijieh added that at least 50 trees were burnt, causing serious damage to an important income-generating business for the landowner.
Israeli settlers targeted the "livelihoods of rural Palestinians, vandalising livestock, agricultural lands, trees and homes", the UN experts saidhttps://t.co/jsoXSJ6MWd— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 15, 2021
Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.
Standing alone but standing: A Palestinian man defends his land against Israeli settlers.— Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) April 14, 2021
Experts document 771 incidents of Jewish settler violence causing injuries to 133 native Palestinians and damaging 9,646 trees and 184 vehicles in 2020.
via Al Jazeera pic.twitter.com/QXdYxpobVb
“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.
Four families out of over 70 living in the area are undergoing a fierce legal battle in Israeli courts to stop their forcible transfer to make room for illegal Israeli settlers to take over their homes and properties. #SaveSheikhJarrah https://t.co/j3db0XqiBt— Samidoun (@SamidounPP) April 15, 2021
“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.
UN Human rights experts warned Wednesday that Israeli settler violence against Palestinians has risen significantly in recent months.— Luyu (@Ajeug_) April 17, 2021
In the first three months of 2021, the experts documented 210 incidents of violence against Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/faXdlJibdL
Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2021 palestinechronicle.com