Hebrew National Geographic Recent Issue Removes Palestine From Existence

Published April 14th, 2021 - 07:23 GMT
Two Maps from NatGeo
Israeli lawyer announced cancelling his kids subscription after receiving the map. (Twitter)

An Israeli Senior Humanitarian Law and Policy Consultant has posted a photo featuring a map of Israel as part of the Hebrew version of the National Geographic Kids magazine, one that mentioned no Palestinian existence in the whole area of historic Palestine.

On his social media accounts, Itay Epshtain said he has cancelled his kids' subscription for what he said their failure to "distinguish between Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory," suggesting that it is another sign Israeli mainstream media is supporting the possible annexation of the West Bank, which is recognized as Palestinian territory placed under Israeli military occupation.

Epshtain added that the map "presents a distorted geographical, political and legal picture;" one that should be corrected by the magazine.

The Israeli lawyer ended his post with the hashtag #StopAnnexation, which has been active since Israeli officials have been openly talking about their government's plans to annex the areas that include Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

According to the Israeli NGO B'Tselem, the settlements' jurisdiction and regional councils extend to about 42% of the West Bank, which threatens any future resolutions with the Palestinians on the basis of the two-state solution, Israel has agreed to during the 1993 Oslo Accords.

