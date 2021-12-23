Israeli Soldiers Attack 13 Palestinian Print Shops in 2021

Israeli forces attacked 13 Palestinian print shops and libraries in the occupied West Bank this year, according to a press committee on Wednesday.



In a statement, the Geneva-based Journalist Support Committee, an NGO, said Israeli forces vandalized a print house in Hebron city on Dec. 13 and confiscated all printing equipment inside.



A group of computers were also seized by Israeli soldiers in August from inside a research center in Ramallah, it added.

The committee also cited an Israeli army raid on another print shop in Jenin on July 12 during which “all equipment were confiscated without a pretext”.



The committee called on all international bodies concerned freedom of opinion and expression, including UNESCO, to protect Palestinian press institutions and print shops from Israeli assaults.

