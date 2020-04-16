Israeli Soldiers Caught Spitting on Palestinian Homes in Hebron

Israeli solders were caught spitting on the doors of Palestinian homes in the West Bank city of Hebron, in an alleged attempt to spread the novel coronavirus disease in the Occupied Territories.

According to CCTV camera footage on the streets of the Hebron obtained by Anadolu News Agency, Palestinian residents were able to record Israeli soldiers spitting on the doors of their homes and close to shops and cars.

The scenes caused panic among the Palestinian community, who accuse Israeli troops and settlerss of attempting to spread coronavirus across the local population.

Suzan Owawi, a member of the Hebron Municipality Council, accused Israeli settlers and troops of deliberately trying to infect members of the Palestinian community.

"Residents of Beit Ummar town north of Hebron had found boxes thrown into the main street of the town by Israeli Defense Forces. When we checked, the box was filled with used medical devices such as masks and injections," Owawi said.

She added that Hebron's municipality has taken note of the attack and has sent out a cleaning crew to sterilise all areas that the incidents were reported.

Israeli settlers and forces spitting and coughing on Palestinian property have become a recent trend.



Late March, settlers spat on Palestinian cars in the village of Beit Iksa, northwest of East Jerusalem in what locals fear is an attempt to spread the deadly novel coronavirus.

Israel has illegally occupied the West Bank since 1967, and commits various abuses against Palestinian civilians, human rights groups say.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in constructions considered illegal under international law.

The Oslo agreement of 1995 divided the occupied West Bank into three: Area A, Area B and Area C.

Area A is under the administrative and security control of the Palestinian Authority (PA). Area B's administration is controlled by the Palestinian Authority, with Israel controlling security. Area C is under full administrative and security control of Israel.

Israeli forces and settlers routinely harass Palestinians in the occupied territories by harming and killing civilians, demolishing homes, poisoning livestock, vandalising property and other forms of violence.

This article has been adapted from its original source.