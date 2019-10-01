Istanbul's Saudi Consulate Could be Turned Into a Khashoggi Museum

The head of the Association of Arab Media House in Turkey said his group is working to buy the building of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to turn it into a museum in memory of Jamal Khashoggi.

Turan Kaslakci, a close friend of Khashoggi said he wants to buy the consulate where Khashoggi was tortured to death and decapitated to convert it into a museum honouring his life and journalism.

"We will announce this move officially on October 2”, he said.

“We need to raise awareness and show respect for Jamal’s journalism. Journalists need institutions across the world to take action so that journalists around the world are not subjected to such atrocities,” he added.





"If we don't, the world will see more atrocities against journalists," Kaslakci warned.

Wednesday will mark the one year anniversary of Khashoggi’s death.

His death prompted international uproar and calls to break strategic ties with the ultraconservative kingdom.

Initially, Riyadh denied all responsibility of Khashoggi’s death, even fabricating CCTV evidence of him leaving the consulate.

But on Thursday Saudi Arabia's crown prince alluded to his own responsibility for the murder in a new documentary, telling US television it "happened under my watch", but denied having any prior knowledge of the killing.

"It happened under my watch," Prince Mohammed bin Salman told a reporter in December 2018, according to quotes released ahead of a new PBS documentary to be aired next week.

"I get all the responsibility, because it happened under my watch," the heir to the Gulf kingdom's throne is quoted as saying.

However he quickly stepped away from admitting full responsibility, saying he couldn't have known about the killing because of the sheer number of government employees in the country.

