Is it for Money or Love? 20,000 Women Compete for Japan Billionaire's Heart

Applications to become Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's girlfriend have topped 20,000, streaming service AbemaTV said, ahead of its documentary on his search for a "life partner" to take on his moon voyage.

Maezawa, who will be the first private passenger on Elon Musk's SpaceX, has already generated huge social media buzz with a $9 million giveaway to his followers that secured his position as Japan's foremost Twitter celebrity.



According to Reuters, the show's application site now includes a "love diagnostic test" where potential entrants can test their compatibility with the entrepreneur.

Multiple-choice questions include "if you rode in a private jet where would you go?" with users presented with a photo of the billionaire varying from happy to sad depending on their score.

The program dubbed "Full Moon Lovers" is targeting younger viewers who are turning off TV.

