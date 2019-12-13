Italian Artist Maurizio Cattelan 'Doesn't Care' About The Banana

Italian Artist Maurizio Cattelan said he feels indifferent about the idea that another artist ate his artwork featuring a duct-taped banana to a wall.

Cattelan, known for his unfamiliar woks, has fixed a banana on a wall, and displayed the work he named "Comedian" at the Art Basel Miami gallery in Florida. The artwork sold three copies on Friday for at least $120,000 each.

On Saturday, the US Artist David Datuna removed the banana from the tableau displayed at the exhibition, peeled it and ate it. He also recorded his odd action and shared the video he entitled "Hungry Artist" online, and it has gone viral.



In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Cattelan said: "I really don't care if someone eats it, because what matters is the idea."

"There will always be someone who grab one of my toys, or steal a gold toilet, or eat a banana. All this would support the story behind my works."

This is not the first time the Italian artist makes headlines. In September, a gold toilet he designed had been stolen from the Blenheim Palace in the UK.

The toilet, valued at 4.8 million pounds ($6.3 million) was fully functional, and visitors were encouraged to use it.

This article has been adapted from its original source.