Italy Fines Man 500 Euros for Stealing From Roman Fountain

Italian police fined a Dutch man 500 euros for stealing coins from a fountain in Piazza Navona in Rome.

The man was caught in the act when he took the money out of the water, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The tourist, 36, climbed in the Fontana del Moro early in the morning to take the money, but was caught red-handed by police.

The Italian capital has recently imposed further restrictions against bad behavior by tourists, including swimming in fountains and drinking alcohol after 11:00 pm.

Piazza Navona is one of the most beautiful and popular squares in the city. It is an architectural masterpiece that embodies the Baroque period. The square emphasizes the mastery of famous Italian sculptor Bernini with his Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi (Four Rivers Fountain).





It was built between 1647 and 1651, at the request of Pope Innocent X. It features four statues, each representing a river from a different continent: the Nile, the Ganges, the Danube and the Río de la Plata.

The Neptune Fountain, located to the northern side of the square, was built in 1576 by Giacomo della Porta.

The mermaids statues were added in the 19th century.

The Fontana del Moro, also built by della Porta, is located in the southern side with a dolphin-like statue sculpted by Bernini.

This article has been adapted from its original source.