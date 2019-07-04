In Italy: Hundreds Flee Stromboli After a Volcano Erupts

Hundreds of people fled Italy’s Stromboli after fatal volcano eruption hit the island, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Thursday.

Mayor Marco Giorgianni told ANSA that the situation “was returning to normal although a swathe of the island around Ginostra was covered with pumice stones”.

Italy’s island of Stromboli hit by a volcano eruption on Wednesday. 35-year-old naval officer Massimo Imbesi died, and tourists dived into the sea out of fear, according to ANSA.





Italy has three active volcanos that erupted in the last hundred years. Mount Etna on Sicily and Stromboli continue to be active. Mount Vesuvius near Naples lastly erupted in 1944.

