Its all Saudi Handicrafts Made by Skilled Artisans

The National Handicrafts Program (Bari) inaugurated the Sawgha store at the Radisson Blu hotel in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.



Sawgha is the first Saudi store specialized in selling pieces made by skilled Saudi artisans and craftsmen.



These pieces include ceramics, weaving, embroidery, wall paintings, pottery, woodwork, jewelry and ornaments.



Bari is a flagship program of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).









The store is the result of cooperation between the STHC and the hotel industry with the aim of marketing the products of national artisans and craftsmen.



Bari provided the store with 1,229 handicraft products made by 59 artisans from six Saudi regions.



The program has signed cooperation agreements with a number of hotels and resorts to support Saudi craft businesses and products for use in interior decoration, and market them in hotel gift shops. More than 4,600 Saudis are included in the national register of artisans and craftsmen.

