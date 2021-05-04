Jailed MENA Rights Defenders Included in Pittsburgh Free Expression Art Exhibit

IFEX “FACES OF FREE EXPRESSION” EXHIBIT LAUNCHED IN DOWNTOWN PITTSBURGH; Live and virtual opening events began on May 3.

The International Free Expression Project, in partnership with IFEX, a global network of more than 100 free-expression organizations, this week is installing on the facade of the former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette building in downtown Pittsburgh an art exhibition titled “Faces of Free Expression.”

It features the faces and stories of people who have fought for free expression, often at grave risk. It opened May 3 to commemorate World Press Freedom Day and runs through July 4.

The International Free Expression Project (IFEP), an NGO based in Pittsburgh, encourages people to express themselves freely and protect the right of everyone else to do so. It is working to build a home for free expression in the pressroom of the abandoned Post-Gazette building and will provide a status report on the project at opening events May 3. Its other initiatives are to erect an iconic work of public art symbolizing free expression, support artists by commissioning their work and sponsor the invention of immersive educational tools.

The International Free Expression Project is honoured to present “Faces of Free Expression” (ifex.org/faces), an IFEX project that shares the inspiring stories of individuals around the world who defend the right to freedom of expression and access to information.

Annie Game, executive director of IFEX (ifex.org), said of the “Faces of Free Expression” exhibition:

"As people around the world clamour for facts and direction, World Press Freedom Day 2021 presents the opportunity to reinforce the rights to freedom of expression and access to information, which are inextricably linked to press freedom."

"IFEX and the International Free Expression Project are rising to the challenge, and together we are honouring a small group of people who represent a large, global community of individuals who put their careers, their freedom, their safety, and sometimes even their lives on the line, in order to promote and defend these rights."

A number of jailed Middle East rights defenders, including Ahmed Mansoor, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, Nasrin Sotoudeh, and Alaa Abd El Fattah, were chosen by the exhibition host, the International Free Expression Project, as representative of that global community, and their illustrations form part of the exhibition.

ONLINE: Virtual exhibits of “Faces” will go online from May 3 at ifep.io and ifex.org/faces