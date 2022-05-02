Japanese Enjoy Spirit of Ramadan at Tokyo Mosque

The Japanese people on Sunday enjoyed the spirit of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as they participated in fast-breaking, or iftar, events held at the Tokyo Mosque.

Muslims living in the capital Tokyo as well as non-Muslim Japanese gathered at the mosque which is affiliated with Turkey's directorate of religious affairs.

The participants joined a cultural tour in the mosque during the day and later enjoyed a fast-breaking meal together, tasting Turkish food on the occasion of Ramadan.

While some wanted to know more about the mosque, others were interested in learning about the fast-breaking tradition.

Iftar is the evening meal which Muslims end their daily fast at sunset during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.