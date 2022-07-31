  1. Home
The Jarash Festival: A Palace of Art and Culture

Al Bawaba Staff

Published July 31st, 2022 - 12:12 GMT
The Jarash audiences
The Jarash audiences (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Great music, great culture. This is the Jerash Festival that opened its doors last week in Jordan's best-known ancient city. 

One of the best pictures is not of the glitzy stars, though there are a lot of these but the captivating image goes to Jordanian Senator, ex-prime minister Taher Al Masri enjoying himself to the beat of Palestinian singer Dalal Abu Amneh.

And here she is in her glory with a full orchestra:

And here is Al Masri with Lower House deputy Khalil Atiyeh enjoying himself and interacting:

Here's the famous torch:

Abu Amneh is a singer from the 1948 Arab territories inside Israel:

Also the Lebanese Assi Al Hilani gave a concert to a great audience:

Jordanian Minister of Culture Haifaa Al Najar spoke at length about the Jerash Festival which has been going for the last 36 years in Jordan and the Roman city of Jarash pulling tremendous exciting crowds:

The Lebanese singer Marwan Khoury was also there. This is how the crowds greeted him:

Jarash is about culture and folklore than pure singing:

 


