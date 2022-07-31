The Jarash Festival: A Palace of Art and Culture

ALBAWABA - Great music, great culture. This is the Jerash Festival that opened its doors last week in Jordan's best-known ancient city.

One of the best pictures is not of the glitzy stars, though there are a lot of these but the captivating image goes to Jordanian Senator, ex-prime minister Taher Al Masri enjoying himself to the beat of Palestinian singer Dalal Abu Amneh.

لحظة تفاعل رئيس الوزراء الأردني الأسبق طاهر المصري مع أغنية للفنانة الفلسطينية دلال أبو امنة عندما سألت الحضور "مين من نابلس ؟"

بعدسة المصور سامي الزعبي pic.twitter.com/rOrzuW10QH — خبرني Khaberni (@khaberni) July 31, 2022

And here she is in her glory with a full orchestra:

And here is Al Masri with Lower House deputy Khalil Atiyeh enjoying himself and interacting:

في حفل دلال ابو أمنه ..



طاهر المصري كاد ان يلفظ أنفاسه الاخيرة حزنا وطرباً..!#مهرجان_جرش#الأردن pic.twitter.com/uZz4cyg1xj — فراس الماسي |Firas Almasi 💎 (@FAlmasee2) July 30, 2022

Here's the famous torch:

Abu Amneh is a singer from the 1948 Arab territories inside Israel:

Also the Lebanese Assi Al Hilani gave a concert to a great audience:

Jordanian Minister of Culture Haifaa Al Najar spoke at length about the Jerash Festival which has been going for the last 36 years in Jordan and the Roman city of Jarash pulling tremendous exciting crowds:

لست مطالباً بإلغاء #مهرجان_جرش بل أطالب أن يكون المدرج متاحاً على مدار العام للنشاطات الدينية والثقافية وعلى نفس التسهيلات

لكوني أحد أفراد المجتمع المحلي اقول أن المهرجان منذ إنطلاقته لم يقدم أي إضافة تذكر للمجتمع المحلي عدا عن عزوف المجتمع

1/2 يتبع👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/xJagxFQKSp — هيثم نبيل العياصرة (@HaetamNabil) July 27, 2022

The Lebanese singer Marwan Khoury was also there. This is how the crowds greeted him:

من حفل الفنان اللبناني مروان خوري في مهرجان جرش .🇯🇴🇱🇧#مهرجان_جرش pic.twitter.com/cZq2odNEP5 — بكبك (@ArslanShishani) July 29, 2022

Jarash is about culture and folklore than pure singing: