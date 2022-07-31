The Jarash Festival: A Palace of Art and Culture

ALBAWABA - Great music, great culture. This is the Jerash Festival that opened its doors last week in Jordan's best-known ancient city.
One of the best pictures is not of the glitzy stars, though there are a lot of these but the captivating image goes to Jordanian Senator, ex-prime minister Taher Al Masri enjoying himself to the beat of Palestinian singer Dalal Abu Amneh.
لحظة تفاعل رئيس الوزراء الأردني الأسبق طاهر المصري مع أغنية للفنانة الفلسطينية دلال أبو امنة عندما سألت الحضور "مين من نابلس ؟"— خبرني Khaberni (@khaberni) July 31, 2022
بعدسة المصور سامي الزعبي pic.twitter.com/rOrzuW10QH
And here she is in her glory with a full orchestra:
دلال أبو آمنة تستحضر #فلسطين وذاكرتها وتغني موروثها في #مهرجان_جرش#الأردن #هنا_المملكة— قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) July 31, 2022
https://t.co/4B2EuKimtF
And here is Al Masri with Lower House deputy Khalil Atiyeh enjoying himself and interacting:
في حفل دلال ابو أمنه ..— فراس الماسي |Firas Almasi 💎 (@FAlmasee2) July 30, 2022
طاهر المصري كاد ان يلفظ أنفاسه الاخيرة حزنا وطرباً..!#مهرجان_جرش#الأردن pic.twitter.com/uZz4cyg1xj
Here's the famous torch:
من يسألون هَلِ الأردُنُّ راضِيَةٌ في المهرجان وَلحمُ الشَّامِ يُنتَهَـشُ؟— Majid (@Mwif_Jo) July 28, 2022
الـشَّعبُ يَبرَأ من مـاخورِ مسخرَةٍ فيهِ المُروءَةُ والأخلاقُ تَـنْخَدِشُ
تِلكَ الحكومَةُ قسْرًا أوقدتْ شُعَلًا للمَهرَجانِ وَلم تَقبل بِهِ جَرَشُ
- الكيلاني#مهرجان_جرش pic.twitter.com/voSKRlFMgy
Abu Amneh is a singer from the 1948 Arab territories inside Israel:
دلال أبو آمنة حوّلت الجنوبي إلى منصة وحدة أردنية فلسطينية في مدينة جرش التاريخية https://t.co/QDYEtph7no— موقع بيروتكم الالكتروني (@BeirutcomMag) July 31, 2022
via @BeirutcomMag @Dalalabuamneh #دلال_ابو_امنة #بيروتكم #فلسطين @JarashFestival #مهرجان_جرش #الاردن pic.twitter.com/iQQ3RVwz4y
Also the Lebanese Assi Al Hilani gave a concert to a great audience:
عاصي الحلاني: صوت من ارضى النشامى وبيت وارض الكرامة بكفي انك اردني 🇯🇴♥️🇯🇴♥️.#مهرجان_جرش pic.twitter.com/2bhzS8zvJh— بكبك (@ArslanShishani) July 28, 2022
ليلة من العمر في جرش مع اهل الأردن الأكارم الف شكر على استقبالكم وضيافكم الكريمة 🙏❤️ #عاصي_الحلاني #مهرجان_جرش #الاردن🇯🇴 ##assielhallani pic.twitter.com/bWBXnBiPxC— Assi El Hallani (@assihallani) July 29, 2022
Jordanian Minister of Culture Haifaa Al Najar spoke at length about the Jerash Festival which has been going for the last 36 years in Jordan and the Roman city of Jarash pulling tremendous exciting crowds:
لست مطالباً بإلغاء #مهرجان_جرش بل أطالب أن يكون المدرج متاحاً على مدار العام للنشاطات الدينية والثقافية وعلى نفس التسهيلات— هيثم نبيل العياصرة (@HaetamNabil) July 27, 2022
لكوني أحد أفراد المجتمع المحلي اقول أن المهرجان منذ إنطلاقته لم يقدم أي إضافة تذكر للمجتمع المحلي عدا عن عزوف المجتمع
1/2 يتبع👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/xJagxFQKSp
The Lebanese singer Marwan Khoury was also there. This is how the crowds greeted him:
لحظه دخول #مروان_خوري حفل مهرجان جرش #مهرجان_جرش— Ahmed Musleh (@ahmedmasalha82) July 30, 2022
💛🧡❤ pic.twitter.com/6I8AGlnKYA
من حفل الفنان اللبناني مروان خوري في مهرجان جرش .🇯🇴🇱🇧#مهرجان_جرش pic.twitter.com/cZq2odNEP5— بكبك (@ArslanShishani) July 29, 2022
Jarash is about culture and folklore than pure singing:
قيادة مجموعة مراسم الأمن العام تشارك في افتتاح مهرجان جرش للثقافة والفنون.🇯🇴♥️#مهرجان_جرش pic.twitter.com/qZIXmNzNV1— بكبك (@ArslanShishani) July 29, 2022
