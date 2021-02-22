Jazan Police Bust Attempt to Smuggle 24kg of Hashish Into Saudi Arabia

Authorities in Saudi Arabia said they thwarted attempts to smuggle 24 kilograms of hashish via the Kingdom’s southern borders, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Ministry of Interior spokesperson Col. Ahmed Al-Tuwayan said security regiments patrolling in the Jazan region caught the smugglers as they attempted to bring the drugs over the border.

The smugglers were Ethiopian nationals.

Col. Al-Tuwayan said the hashish was seized and the “smugglers have been arrested and initial legal procedures against them have been completed.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.