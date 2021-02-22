  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Jazan Police Busted Attempt to Smuggle 24kg of Hashish Into Saudi Arabia

Jazan Police Bust Attempt to Smuggle 24kg of Hashish Into Saudi Arabia

Published February 22nd, 2021 - 07:41 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Saudi authorities said the hashish was seized and the smugglers have been arrested.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia said they thwarted attempts to smuggle 24 kilograms of hashish via the Kingdom’s southern borders, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Ministry of Interior spokesperson Col. Ahmed Al-Tuwayan said security regiments patrolling in the Jazan region caught the smugglers as they attempted to bring the drugs over the border.

The smugglers were Ethiopian nationals.

Col. Al-Tuwayan said the hashish was seized and the “smugglers have been arrested and initial legal procedures against them have been completed.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.

The Illegal Manakish: How Is Lebanon's Most Famous Breakfast Food Being Used to Break Laws?
Meet The Turkish Imam Helping Drug Addicts to Heal
Omani Police Arrest Man For 25 Kilos of 'Crystal Drugs'
Tags:HashishSaudi ArabiaJazan

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...