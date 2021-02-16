Omani Police Arrest Man For 25 Kilos of 'Crystal Drugs'

The Royal Oman Police (ROP), has arrested a person for smuggling narcotic substances.

A statement issued online by ROP said: "The Department of Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, led by the North Batinah Governorate Police, arrested an expatriate on charges of smuggling narcotic substances with the intention of trafficking in them and participating with international gangs, and found in his possession 25 kilograms of crystal drug. The legal procedures are being completed against him."

