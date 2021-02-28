Jeddah’s Corniche Goes Colorful With Latest Street Artwork

Citizens and creatives of Jeddah have come together for the Colorful Corniche initiative, painting roadways, walkways and squares to beautify the city.

The event, coordinated by the charity organization Oyoun Jeddah alongside Jeddah municipality, seeks to improve the appearance of main squares and meeting spots throughout the governorate in line with Vision 2030.

Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, adviser to the governor of the Makkah region, took part in the launch, while also overseeing mock-up paint trials carried out earlier.

Jeddah’s mayor, Saleh Al-Turki, inaugurated the event on Friday, saying that the collaboration between Oyoun Jeddah and the municipality, as well as government and private entities, will encourage the growth of the urban environment.

The corniche makeover has been praised by passers-by.

“I was having my lunch break at the corniche yesterday and I wish this had been implemented then so I could have seen it,” said executive assistant Nourah Al-Nahi, 29.

Al-Nahi said she often stopped by the corniche to sit and reflect.



“This is such a great initiative because it will turn this beach area where people hang out, have a picnic or work out into something vibrant and full of life, while encouraging creativity and showing the country’s support for art,” she added.

University student Jana Abdullah, 19, said that the urban makeover will encourage her to take more walks at the corniche.

“I don’t go to the corniche often because of the crowds, but this makes me want to go early on weekends for a quick jog or fast walk.”

Abdullah believes this initiative will add life to the austere asphalt and stone setting of the walkway, and will appeal to both adults and children.

“It also represents the country’s interest in art and its desire to revitalize it and encourage those pursuing it,” she added.

The Colorful Corniche initiative will extend over the central island of the southern corniche for 4,500 meters and is due to be carried out in eight phases.

The aim is to highlight urban design, and integrate art and architecture in the urban landscape, raising cultural awareness by improving access to contemporary work in daily life.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

British Artist Accepts Bitcoins if Anyone is Interested in Buying His Paintings!

Syrian Artists Tackle The Fallout of the Decade-Long Civil War Via Their Art

Art D’Egypte Takes Part in The Virtual 'Intersect21' Exhibit in California