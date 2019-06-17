Jeddah Season is a Great Cultural Bonanza!

The sites where Jeddah Season is held have attracted thousands of visitors with more than 150 events and activities highlighting development opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

Sites include King Abdullah Sports City (KASC), Al-Hamra Corniche, the Jeddah Waterfront, Obhur and Historic Jeddah (Al-Balad), which is on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The festival, which began on June 8 and runs until July 18, sheds light on the city’s special characteristics. These make it an international tourist destination and strengthen its position as the Kingdom’s capital of tourism through the restructuring, operation and management of the events sector, one of the most important industries for the national economy.

The season’s events, most of which are being held for the first time in the Kingdom, are suitable for different age groups, including families and children, and comprise water activities, sea adventures, concerts, theater performances and international entertainment and cultural events.

Jeddah Season hosts international bands and teams that offer exciting shows. It boasts restaurant areas, creative exercises, recreational activities, tourist attractions and folk dances.

Historic Jeddah will host on June 27 the Kingdom’s first charity auction, organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Christie’s at Nasseef House, which displays more than 40 works by contemporary Arab artists from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries.





Hotels along Al-Hamra Corniche have seen the highest occupancy rates in Jeddah, and the corniche continues to attract visitors who wish to see what it has to offer, including the Glow Garden, where art, technology and innovation merge in an outdoor light festival with pieces that capture the underwater world of the Red Sea. There is also the Las Fallas event, which continues throughout the season and presents sculptures that explain the different cultures and backgrounds of several countries.

During Jeddah Season children will also have their share of fun through the entertainment facilities located in two areas. Some of the fun-filled activities include jumping games and wall climbing. There are also two nurseries established for lost children.

This article has been adapted from its original source.