Jet Catches Fire After Landing at Sharm El Sheikh Airport

This is the dramatic moment a passenger jet catches fire shortly after landing at Sharm El Sheikh airport in Egypt.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by SkyUp from Ukraine landed at the sea side resort without incident.

#VISUAL:#Ukraine Passenger Plane Catches Fire After Landing in #Egypt.

The incident occurred at the airport of Sharm El-Sheikh city, with a passenger jet belonging to Ukraine carrier SkyUp Airlines, Egyptian aviation authorities said Saturday.#lkapic.twitter.com/GUtXWVuI2r — JBC Breaking|News™ (@JBCBreaking) November 10, 2019

The passenger jet taxied to the parking stand where CCTV footage showed a fire break out on the jet's left landing gear.

According to airline website Airlive.net, the jet was leaking hydraulic fluid which dripped onto the aircraft's hot brakes and caught fire.





Emergency services soon doused the flames and the passengers and crew were disembarked without injury.

According to flight tracking website Flight Radar 24, the 15-year-old aircraft was soon back in operation.

According to Flight Global, there were 189 passengers and seven crew on board the jet at the time.

A spokesperson for the Egyptian civil aviation ministry said the fire 'could have turned into a disaster'.

According to the ministry, the fire would have spread to other parts of the aircraft had staff not acted 'professionally'.

This article has been adapted from its original source.