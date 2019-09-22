Jordan's Mutaz Junaidi Gets a First in Asia's Weightlifting Event

Mutaz Junaidi from Jordan has won first place in the weightlifting competition of the 2nd edition of the West Asia Championship.

The championship, held from September 15 to 22 in Jordan, at Hussein Youth City in Amman, was attended by HH Prince Mired, president of the Higher Council for the Affairs of Persons with Disabilities, on its third day.

The second edition included athletics, wheelchair basketball and bocce championships.

“The championship is hosted annually for west Asian countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, Yemen, and Gulf countries, organised by the International Paralympic Committee and the West Asia Paralympics Federation,” Junaidi revealed on Saturday.





He noted that the first edition was held in the UAE last year, while this edition was held in Jordan.

“I am very happy for having ranked first in the weightlifting competition after lifting 220 kilogrammes,” Junaidi said.

Earlier in July this year, Junaidi placed third in his division in the Nur-Sultan 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championship held in Kazakhstan, after lifting 225 kilogrammes.

He said there was not much time between the two championships for training, and yet he was able to achieve his goal and win.

“The feeling of winning and the joy of victory is always sweet, especially since this is the first time to perform in the Kingdom, which made it great to celebrate with our own families and friends,” he said, noting that the world and west Asia competitions have paved the way for him to compete in the next championship in Tokyo in 2020.

This article has been adapted from its original source.