Jordan: 20,000 Schoolbags For The Underprivileged

Awqaf Minister and Chairman of the Jordanian Zakat Fund Mohammad Khalaileh on Tuesday launched a project to provide schoolbags and stationery for the 2022/2023 scholastic year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister said that the Zakat Fund aims to organise the project annually, allocating 20,000 high-quality schoolbags and equipping them with the required stationery.

He added that this project, with a total cost of JD250,000, targets underprivileged students and orphans in various regions of the Kingdom.

Khalaileh praised the role of the donors for supporting the fund, noting that the ministry bears all the fund’s operational expenses.

This article is adapted from its original source.