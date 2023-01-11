Jordan: 35 Women killed in the family in 2022

ALBAWABA - The number of murders committed within the family in Jordan has shot up by 94% in 2022.

تضامن: 94% نسبة زيادة جرائم القتل الأسرية عام

2022 عن عام 2021#معنفه_اربد @SIGI_Jordan pic.twitter.com/KxMlfWiv2O — Mohammed al Ersan (@JournalistErsan) January 10, 2023

This percentage is the latest provided by the Amman-based Sister is Global (SIGI) organization, pointing out 35 women and young girls were killed in 2022 compared to just 18 the previous year.

تضامن: 94% نسبة زيادة جرائم القتل الأسرية عام 2022 عن عام 2021 https://t.co/UVzrZJTCo0 pic.twitter.com/R8jTxAjOxv — تضامن/SIGI (@SIGI_Jordan) January 10, 2023

This is coming as a shock to the organization which monitors violence against women through police records and other news sources and says this is this highest figure for a number of years.

As pointed in the Jordan Times the SIGI points out that there were 25 crimes committed in the family in 2022 claim the lives of 35 victims.