Jordan: 35 Women killed in the family in 2022

Published January 11th, 2023 - 06:41 GMT
ALBAWABA - The number of murders committed within the family in Jordan has shot up by 94% in 2022. 

This percentage is the latest provided by the Amman-based Sister is Global (SIGI) organization, pointing out 35 women and young girls were killed in 2022 compared to just 18 the previous year.

This is coming as a shock to the organization which monitors violence against women through police records and other news sources and says this is this highest figure for a number of years. 

As pointed in the Jordan Times the SIGI points out that there were 25 crimes committed in the family in 2022 claim the lives of 35 victims. 

 

