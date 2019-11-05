A Jordan Adventure: Man Sets up Tour Agency With a Flavour

Combining his passions for adventure and helping his community, a 27-year-old Jordanian man realised his dream of starting a tour company, later garnering the encouragement of His Majesty King Abdullah.

Growing up on the outskirts of Madaba, in the small village of Maleiha, Anis Breizat said that it has “always been his dream to show people the beauty of Jordan in a way that gives them a lasting impression”, and this dream came to fruition in his project, Al Heidan Adventure Centre.

Having worked as a tour guide since his university days, Breizat pitched his idea of creating a tourism company that offers tours through the waterways of Wadi Heidan to the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN).

According to Breizat, his idea represented the only local company scheme interested in making use of the area, and it was given priority by the RSCN, who told him to start recruiting a crew.

Breizat met His Majesty on Sunday, and briefed him about the project, which has grown and expanded since its creation three years ago.

In 2016, the company offered its first three-hour trip to local adventure lovers and tourists through the five-kilometre-long waterway, which is located at the top of the bigger and more well-known Wadi Mujib.

“Around 70 per cent of the people who sign up are locals, which is a great thing to witness,” he said.

In 2017, Breizat expanded his project to include the Panorama Dead Sea Complex under the Ministry of Tourism. The Complex consists of a museum that portrays the history of the area, a conference centre and a restaurant.

The tourism company and the Panorama Complex employ over 70 residents of the area, 40 of whom are on seasonal contracts, as the tours can only be given from April to October.

“Soon enough, with the support and encouragement of His Majesty and the RSCN, I hope to open a camping project that will tap into more local talents,” he concluded.

This article has been adapted from its original source.