Jordan announces holiday on Crown Prince's wedding

ALBAWABA - Jordan announced a public holiday on June 1 to mark the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein, the eldest son of King Abdullah II and heir to the Hashemite throne, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said on Tuesday.

A day before the wedding on May 31, the work day will end a few hours earlier, at 1 p.m. as celebrations marking the event are expected start shortly afterwards across the country.

عطلة رسمية في الأول من حزيران وانتهاء دوام يوم 31 من أيار الساعة الواحدة ظهرا بمناسبة عقد قران #ولي_العهد#عاجل #الأردن #هنا_المملكة https://t.co/FDVgolChKv — قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) May 9, 2023

Prince Hussein, 28, will will tie the knot with Saudi-born Rajwa Alseif. The wedding will take place at Zahran Palace in the heart of the Jordanian capital Amman.

A reception will follow at Al Husseiniya Palace across town, the Royal Hashemite Court announced.

The royal wedding will be attended by several princes, princesses, kings and high-ranking personalities from across the region and the world.

According to the royal court, a royal procession will tour some of the main streets of the capital, where crowds are expected to throng into the streets to cheer their prince.