Jordan announces holiday on Crown Prince's wedding

Published May 9th, 2023 - 04:33 GMT
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein. (Instagram/ @alhusseinjo)

ALBAWABA - Jordan announced a public holiday on June 1 to mark the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein, the eldest son of King Abdullah II and heir to the Hashemite throne, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said on Tuesday.

A day before the wedding on May 31, the work day will end a few hours earlier, at 1 p.m. as celebrations marking the event are expected start shortly afterwards across the country. 

Prince Hussein, 28, will will tie the knot with Saudi-born Rajwa Alseif. The wedding will take place at Zahran Palace in the heart of the Jordanian capital Amman.

A reception will follow at Al Husseiniya Palace across town, the Royal Hashemite Court announced.

The royal wedding will be attended by several princes, princesses, kings and high-ranking personalities from across the region and the world.

According to the royal court, a royal procession will tour some of the main streets of the capital, where crowds are expected to throng into the streets to cheer their prince.

