Jordan Arrests 22 People in Drug-related Cases

The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) has dealt with 17 drug trafficking cases over the past few days, during which 22 people were arrested with a large number of narcotics and seven firearms in their possession.

The department said that three suspected drug dealers were arrested in a raid in north Amman, where firearms, weed pouches and 2,500 narcotic pills were seized.

The AND also said that it also dealt with nine other drug-related cases in Amman that resulted in the arrest of 12 people possessing narcotics and two firearms, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. The department said that it has dealt with seven other drug trafficking cases in Zarqa, Balqa, Maan and Ramtha.





This article has been adapted from its original source.