Jordan Authorities Isolate Chinese Worker Who Arrived in Amman From Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Jordanian authorities announced on Monday that they have placed in isolation a Chinese worker, who arrived in the country from the Coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan five days ago, as a precaution for the deadly virus.

The Ministry of Health said that the Chinese man, who works for a Chinese company in the shale mine in Karak, was put under quarantine in the public Al-Bashir hospital on Monday, and would remain under observation for 14 days.

Al-Bashir Hospital Director, Mahmoud Zreikat, noted that the virus incubation period was between two to 14 days to determine if the patient was truly infected with the virus.

In parallel, the local authorities announced extensive precautions to receive students returning from China, by equipping the Epidemiology Hospital within Al-Bashir health facility with 100 beds that could be doubled to deal with suspected infections.

According to preliminary estimates, the kingdom is ready to evacuate about 100 Jordanians from China. Those who had applied for evacuation through the Jordanian embassy there are expected to be sent to Jordan in the coming hours by plane.

Official measures announced by the Ministry of Health included installing thermal scanners on all border crossings, providing tools needed to conduct full laboratory tests, and equipping the chemical and bacterial warfare team at the ministry.

