Jordan: GAM Collects 8,200 Tons of Waste in Eid

The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has said that a total of 8,200 tonnes of waste was collected during the first day of Eid Al Adha and Arafa Day.

The GAM’s teams collected 5,300 tonnes of garbage during Arafa Day, the eve of eid on August 11, while they collected about 2,900 tonnes of waste on the first day of Eid Al Adha which were taken to a station in east Amman before being transported to the Ghabawi Landfill, according to Mohammed Titi, from the GAM’s environment department.

The Ghabawi Landfill, which is situated some 25 kilometres east of Amman to serve the capital and the central region, has received 10,150 tonnes of waste, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.





All of the municipality’s team, about 4,000 sanitation workers, and Ghabawi Landfill workers have been working on three shifts during Arafa Day and Eid Al Adha.

In celebrating Eid Al Adha, or the feast of the sacrifice, Muslims mark the end of Hajj, or the greater Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca.

The key Hajj ritual takes place on Arafa Day, when millions of pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat from morning till sunset.

