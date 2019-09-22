Jordan: Court Upholds 10-Year Sentence of Man for Attempted Murder

The Cassation Court has upheld an April Criminal Court ruling sentencing a man to 10 years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder a man in August 2017.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of attempted murder, stemming from a four-year dispute with the victim, on August 25. The defendant was given the maximum sentence.

Court papers said that four years before the murder attempt, the defendant and victim were engaged in a heated argument.

"The victim beat up the defendant and the latter opted for revenge," court documents said.

On the day of the incident, the court maintained that the defendant grabbed a knife and headed to the victim's house.





“The defendant knocked on the door and when the victim opened the door, he stabbed him once in the stomach and fled,” court papers said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and survived the stabbing after undergoing several surgeries, the court papers added.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the 10-year sentence ruling.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mohammad Ibrahim, Bassim Mubeidin, Majid Azab, Nayef Samarat and Naji Zu’bi.

