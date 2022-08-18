Jordan Crown Prince Engaged to Rajwa Al Saif

The Royal Hashemite Court announced the engagement of HRH Crown Prince Hussein to Ms Rajwa Khaled Bin Musaed Bin Saif Bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, on Wednesday, in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania.

The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, and extends its sincere congratulations on this occasion pic.twitter.com/LRIq61PtRB — RHC (@RHCJO) August 17, 2022

The engagement took place at the home of Ms Rajwa’s father in Riyadh, and was attended by Their Royal Highnesses Prince El Hassan Bin Talal, Prince Hashem Bin Abdullah II, Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, Prince Hashim Bin Al Hussein, Prince Ghazi Bin Muhammad, and Prince Rashid Bin El Hassan, in addition to members of the Al Saif family, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Royal Hashemite Court extended its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties on this occasion, and wished Crown Prince Hussein and Ms Rajwa a lifetime of happiness.

This article is adapted from its original source.