Queen Rania of Jordan Congratulates Princess Iman on her Engagement

Sally Shakkour

Published July 6th, 2022 - 10:23 GMT
Princess Iman
Princess Iman, daughter of King Abdullah II, and her fiancé Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. (Queen Rania/ Instagram)

Jordanian Queen Rania shared an Instagram post, on Wednesday, congratulating her daughter Princess Iman on her engagement.

In her post addressed to Princess Iman, Queen Rania wrote: "Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!"

 

Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court also shared the news of Princess Iman who got engaged to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday. The engagement ceremony was blessed by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah.

Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis’ family, have also participated in Princess Iman's engagment ceremony.

