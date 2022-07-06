Queen Rania of Jordan Congratulates Princess Iman on her Engagement

Jordanian Queen Rania shared an Instagram post, on Wednesday, congratulating her daughter Princess Iman on her engagement.

In her post addressed to Princess Iman, Queen Rania wrote: "Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!"

Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court also shared the news of Princess Iman who got engaged to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday. The engagement ceremony was blessed by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah.

Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis’ family, have also participated in Princess Iman's engagment ceremony.