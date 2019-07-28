Jordan Police Find Charred Woman's Body in Amman

Police on Saturday said they are investigating the death of a woman whose charred body was found in a street in Amman over the weekend, official sources said.

On Friday, police were notified about a burnt body that was found behind a major store in Yasmine suburb, a senior official source said.

Investigators rushed to the area and concluded that the body belonged to a woman, the senior official source said.





“The Criminal Court prosecutor on duty was summoned to the scene but on the way investigators informed him that the woman set herself ablaze,” a senior judicial source said.

The judicial source said that investigators reviewed the surveillance cameras in the area “and concluded that the woman poured flammable liquid on her body... and set herself on fire”.

“The Criminal Court prosecutor was notified and foul play has been ruled out for the time being,” the judicial source added.

The judicial source added that investigations are ongoing to determine “why the woman set herself on fire”.

“We are also trying to determine her identity to question her family about the incident,” the judicial source added.

