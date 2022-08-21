Jordan: Five Siblings Die in Electrical Fire in Zarqa

Five siblings died in an electrical fire in the Russeifa District in Zarqa on Friday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

الملك والملكة يعزيان الدعجة بوفاة أطفاله الخمسة.. في موجز لغة الإشارة #الأردن #هنا_المملكة pic.twitter.com/iaI81TSaLV — قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) August 20, 2022

“There’s an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of death,” the Public Security Directorate’s spokesperson said. The eldest of the children was 12 years old.

The other children were aged 10, eight-year-old twins, and the youngest was five years old.



