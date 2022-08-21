  1. Home
  3. Jordan: Five Siblings Die in Electrical Fire in Zarqa

Published August 21st, 2022 - 06:33 GMT
Electrical Fire
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Five siblings died in an electrical fire in the Russeifa District in Zarqa on Friday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“There’s an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of death,” the Public Security Directorate’s spokesperson said. The eldest of the children was 12 years old.

The other children were aged 10, eight-year-old twins, and the youngest was five years old.


