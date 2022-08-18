Jordan Seizes 500kg of Hashish, 2 Million Pills

Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) personnel on Wednesday raided a farm in Zarqa's Halabat region, which resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of a large cache of drugs.

The Public Security Directorate's spokesperson said that police received a tip-off indicating that a number of “the most dangerous drug dealers and smugglers” were hiding in a farm and were in possession of drugs. The information came alongside the recent security campaign in the Al Ruwaished region.

A security force has so far arrested 28 suspects and seized 23 vehicles, and 23 firearms in addition to unspecified quantities of narcotic substances and ammunition.#Jordanhttps://t.co/gHMXomyMz5 — Al Bawaba News (@AlBawabaEnglish) August 15, 2022

After the raid, the suspects attempted to escape in their vehicles, the PSD spokesperson said, adding that the rules of engagement were applied after the suspects fired at security personnel, leading to the arrest of three individuals, two of whom were injured: One by gunshot wound, and the other as a result of his vehicle being damaged.



Both suspects have been transferred to the proper facilities to receive treatment, the spokesperson said, noting that no causalities were reported among police personnel.

After searching the seized vehicles, police discovered a large quantity of narcotics, estimated at some 500kg of hashish substance and two million narcotic pills, in addition to an automatic firearm, the spokesperson added, noting that further investigations are underway to identify those involved in the case.

