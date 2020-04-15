Jordan Keep Mosques Closed to The Public in The Holy Month of Ramadan

Jordan on Tuesday announced the ban of public worship in mosques during the holy month of Ramadan, which will be observed beginning next week.

Stressing that mosques will remain closed to the public during the fasting month amid the coronavirus crisis, Awqaf Minister Mohammad Khalaileh, during a press briefing at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management streamed live on Facebook, said that Taraweeh, the evening public prayer performed in mosques during the fasting month, will be held at home for safety purposes.

Highlighting the importance of adhering to social distancing rules, the minister added that theHashemite Scientific Councils will be held without audiences, while sunset activities will also be held in mosques without attendees and will instead be broadcast from King Hussein Bin Talal Mosque.

Authorities closed places of public worship as part of the curfew and measures banning gatherings to battle the breakout of the novel coronavirus.

