Jordan King Re-meets ‘Dedicated Youths’ 17 Years After

King Abdullah on Monday met with a group of young Jordanians from various governorates he had previously met 17 years ago, when they were six graders, during the first school trip to Raghadan Palace.

During the meeting, also held at Raghadan Palace as a surprise for the young Jordanians, King Abdullah and the group recalled their first meeting, and the youth highlighted where they are now, having become judges, teachers, officers, soldiers, engineers and doctors, a Royal Court statement said.

“I wanted to surprise you, but you surprised me instead,” The King told the youth upon seeing them again, noting his pride in how they turned out and what they have achieved since their first meeting.

The King commended the personal and professional progress achieved by the young Jordanians over the past 17 years, describing them as bright examples of Jordan’s dedicated youths.

“17 years ago I met you here as children, and today I have the pleasure to see you again as ambitious and accomplished youth,” The King said to the young Jordanians.

“I am proud of each one of you and what you have achieved, and as long as Jordan has young people like you, we will be well,” King Abdullah stressed, adding that his morale is elevated at seeing young Jordanians achieving success.

The King expressed hope that the success stories and experiences of his young visitors would serve as an example for all Jordanian youth.

The King told the youth that they are “a model for the Jordanian society and a standard for the country’s future”, expressing his happiness to see young Jordanians’ achievements in spite of the difficult regional conditions they live amidst.





King Abdullah invited the youth to present their ideas, promising that they will be heard and considered.

For their part, the youths said the first meeting with the King gave them an incentive to excel and achieve their goals, expressing appreciation for The King's gesture to reach out and check on them, according to the statement.

Raghadan Palace first opened for school field visits in 2002, under Royal directives on the King’s 40th birthday, to offer schoolchildren insight into the history of political life in Jordan.

This group of youth were the first to visit the palace and were selected as top academic achievers from various governorates.

Visits to Raghadan Palace have continued since then, with more than 30,000 students visiting from schools around the Kingdom, as well as students from universities and local and international delegations from civil and military institutions, the statement added.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Adviser to The King for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh and Adviser to The King for Policies and Media Kamal Al Nasser attended the meeting.

This article has been adapted from its original source.