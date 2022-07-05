Jordan: Man Arrested After Stabbing his Wife Outside a Sharia Court

Police on Monday announced the arrest of a man who reportedly stabbed his wife in Karak earlier in the day, official sources said.

The victim was allegedly stabbed by her husband while she stood in front of the Sharia Court, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

"The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is listed in fair condition," Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The husband was immediately arrested by the police, Sartawi added.



The suspect was referred to the Criminal Court prosecutor for further questioning and indictment, a senior judicial source told The Jordan Times.

The Criminal Court's prosecutor ordered the suspect detained at a correctional and rehabilitation centre for 15 days pending further investigation.

A woman was stabbed by her husband in a public street in Karak in front of the Karak Sharia Court on Monday, according to a Jordanian security source. pic.twitter.com/JrtYn57P7Q — Arabzies (@arabzies) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, a group of women activists and feminists called for a silent sit-in in front of Parliament on Wednesday at 4pm to remember the women who were killed and bring attention to the increase in murders of women in Jordan.

The groups sent pamphlets to the press stating that "with utmost grief and anger we call on the public to gather in front of Parliament in memory of the souls of women who we were murdered in a treacherous manner in Jordan".

This article has been adapted from its original source.