Jordan Opens up For 'Cultural Adaptation' Programs in Ramadan

The Ministry of Culture on Monday launched the second “cultural adaptation” bundle, which includes cultural and creative programmes targetting all segments of Jordanian society during Ramadan.

During a press briefing at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management, Culture Minister Bassem Tweissi said that the ministry’s creative projects offer “wide options” for youth and contribute to developing their talents and abilities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The second bundle is an addition to national efforts that seek to alleviate the effects of social distancing and to ensure the best utilisation of time, Tweissi said.

The bundle was launched in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan and includes a cultural programme for governorates and a platform for training on arts and cultural industries, as well as a platform offering some 5,000 free digital books.

The ministry is also launching an award for diary writing during the coronavirus, the minister added.

The bundle also includes a programme that aims to shed light on Jordanian heritage from the ministry’s archive, Tweissi said.

The third bundle will be launched to mark Eid Al Fitr and

Independence Day, he added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.