Jordan: Owners of Fitness Centers, Swimming Pools Furious Over Govt Decision to Close Them

The government’s announcement regarding the closure of fitness centres and swimming pools left the industry “in limbo”, with no clear time to reopen, according to sector representatives and fitness gurus.

This unprecedented pandemic has forced the whole fitness industry to face new realities and challenges, but a second closure after taking “concrete actions only to survive and adapt to a new norm is severely detrimental” Salma Ali, a Jordanian general manager at a fitness centre, told The Jordan Times on Monday.

This time, gyms, workout studios and swimming pools “came to grips” across the Kingdom, Ali said, adding: “We have mapped out places for our members to stand during workout, we followed the safety protocols, we sanitised our equipment and we did everything to create a safe environment amid a pandemic.”

“This announcement will lead to hundreds of fitness studios and centres closing their doors, and this time for good,” Ali said, adding that “at first we were trying to remain positive even though being on our knees, by trying to find some sort of a long-term view that would keep us afloat, but what’s the point now”.

In regard to the government’s new decision announced on Sunday, fitness instructor Mohammad Ayas said in a video published on his Instagram account: “My question is that all sectors are still operating by following a variety of coronavirus-related control measures, so on what grounds did they close the fitness industry?”.

“There are many activities and sectors where physical interaction happens, so why close the fitness facilities,” he said, adding that the decision is “ odd and ill considered”.

Faten Tufaha, a fitness consultant, told The Jordan Times over the phone that there has been lots of talks over social media platforms, gearing towards seeking the cooperation of the government and relevant authorities.

“What hit us the most is that it is unknown when the industry will operate again,” Tufaha said.

“The question now is whether the government will respond to us or not, because logically it should be with us not against us,” she noted.

