Jordan Police Arrest Seven Suspected Drug Dealers Nationwide

The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) on Sunday arrested four suspected drug dealers in a raid in Ramtha District, as well as three others in Maan and Karak.

Continuous and heroism efforts by the Jordanian Public Security and the special security forces to arrest drug dealers, smugglers and their promoters in several areas of the Kingdom as part of a wide security campaign a few days ago.

One of the suspects is classified as "very dangerous", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that in Ramtha District, AND targeted a number of suspects involved in cases of smuggling and supplying narcotic substances, arresting four suspected drug dealers and seizing unspecified quantities of narcotics in their possession. In Maan, security forces arrested two suspected drug dealers after receiving intelligence on their activities.

In Karak, investigators arrested one of the “most dangerous” drug smugglers in the governorate and seized unspecified quantities of heroin and cannabis found in his possession.

