  Jordan Police Arrest Seven Suspected Drug Dealers Nationwide

Published September 19th, 2022 - 06:20 GMT
drug dealers
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) on Sunday arrested four suspected drug dealers in a raid in Ramtha District, as well as three others in Maan and Karak.

One of the suspects is classified as "very dangerous", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that in Ramtha District, AND targeted a number of suspects involved in cases of smuggling and supplying narcotic substances, arresting four suspected drug dealers and seizing unspecified quantities of narcotics in their possession. In Maan, security forces arrested two suspected drug dealers after receiving intelligence on their activities.

In Karak, investigators arrested one of the “most dangerous” drug smugglers in the governorate and seized unspecified quantities of heroin and cannabis found in his possession.

This article has been adapted from its original source

Via SyndiGate.info


Loading content ...