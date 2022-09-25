Jordan Police Probe Death of Mother, Son in Jerash

Police are questioning a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife and son in Jerash over the weekend, official sources said.

The two victims were allegedly shot while at a farm in Jerash on Friday, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The two victims were rushed to a nearby hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The suspect reportedly turned himself into police shortly following the shooting incident, according to the police official.

Meanwhile, the authorities issued a gag order banning the coverage of any material related to the Jerash shooting incident, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Friday.

The gag order stipulated that “no one is allowed to publish any material related to the initial investigations, or the legal aspects and the expected punishment as well as the banning of publishing videos or photos that are related to this case”, according to Petra.

Multiple media outlets and social media platforms stated on Friday that the suspect is a high-level official who served in the judiciary.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, according to a statement by the Public Security Directorate.

This article has been adapted from its original source.