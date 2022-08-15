Jordan Makes The Biggest Drugs Bust up With 28 Arrests

A security force in northeastern Badia, which commenced its work on Sunday morning, has so far arrested 28 suspects and seized 23 vehicles, and 23 firearms in addition to unspecified quantities of narcotic substances and ammunition, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

القوات الامنية تعتقل تاجر مخدرات بحوزته ما يقارب مليوني حبة مخدره في محافظة الانبار قادمه من الاردن الشقيق.. — Dr.mahir (@Drmahir1) August 15, 2022

The PSD stressed its ongoing operations against drug dealers across the Kingdom.

A PSD spokesperson said that investigation and raid teams are continuing their work in the region, as part of intensified search operations to arrest suspects involved in drug-related cases, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.