Jordan Makes The Biggest Drugs Bust up With 28 Arrests

Published August 15th, 2022 - 06:46 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A security force in northeastern Badia, which commenced its work on Sunday morning, has so far arrested 28 suspects and seized 23 vehicles, and 23 firearms in addition to unspecified quantities of narcotic substances and ammunition, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD). 

The PSD stressed its ongoing operations against drug dealers across the Kingdom. 

A PSD spokesperson said that investigation and raid teams are continuing their work in the region, as part of intensified search operations to arrest suspects involved in drug-related cases, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.


This article is adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


