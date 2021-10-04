Jordanian Designer Mixes Art With Technology to Create Hypnotic Pieces

Jordanian artist is fusing art with technology to bring His Country to the forefront of design.

Skilfully incorporating art, technology, and science to give his creations a life of their own.

“I am an artist, innovator and inventor. My passions grew to become a profession and an obsession. Joucka is a self-confessed “man of different hats” and works with multiple disciplines," says Joucka.

Hashem Joucka is a mixed-media artist and multidisciplinary designer working in the intersection of science and technology. With a strong passion to explore and venture into different art and design territories, and in constant search to understand the mysteries of nature and the phenomena of life in general.

The self-described construction technologist has been making a mark on Amman’s design scene for the past few years. Joucka creates an identity for the city.

Most of Hashem's explorations and creations aim to reflect on the aesthetic aspect of visible regularities found in nature, and the wonders of natural phenomena. In which he aims to highlight the overlooked beauty of natural formation from a micro and macro perspective, communicating the science behind this beauty through art and play.

His creations include furniture and sculpture, digital art, experiential art, prints, app design, and exhibit design and development.

He combines multiple layers of design, visualization and fabrication techniques such as generative design, physical computing, circuit design and production, 3D printing, projection mapping, to produce temporary and permanent exhibits while working on his personal tangible and virtual art.

Through his art, he wants to present the dynamic particularities of Amman. Some of his sculptures are essentially vignettes that portray the stories of Amman’s diverse residents in order to communicate nuances of the city’s urban fabric.