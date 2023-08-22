Jordanian family's Umrah journey ends in a tragic car accident

ALBAWABA- In a heart-wrenching incident, a five-member Jordanian family met with a devastating fate in Saudi Arabia. After completing their sacred Umrah pilgrimage, they were on their way back to their residence in the UAE when their journey took a tragic turn.

The family's car collided with another vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries that claimed the lives of the father and his four children. The mother, who was also in the car, suffered injuries and is currently under medical care at a Saudi hospital.

The accident occurred on the Mecca-Riyadh Road on Monday, casting a shadow of grief over the family and their loved ones.

The father and his children tragically lost their lives on the spot, leaving behind a scene of profound sorrow. The mother's condition is described as "stable" despite the varying degrees of injuries she sustained.

The family's pilgrimage, which was meant to be a spiritual journey, ended in an unthinkable tragedy that left the community mourning their loss.

The deceased family members have been transported from the accident site while the injured mother has been taken to King Fahd Hospital in the Hofuf region of Saudi Arabia for necessary medical treatment.