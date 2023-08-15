Jordan's As-Salt city gains global recognition as UNESCO world heritage site

ALBAWABA- The city of As-Salt in Jordan has garnered international attention by securing a spot on the global tourism map, courtesy of the World Heritage Committee's decision during its 44th session in China.

This momentous inclusion on UNESCO's World Heritage List not only commemorates the city's rich heritage and history but also promises to invigorate its economy by attracting more visitors.

A notable aspect of this recognition is the potential it holds for the youth. One particularly captivating attraction is a quaint heritage site showcasing artistic masterpieces that shed light on As-Salt's ancient legacy.

Boasting a rich heritage history as a city of cultural hospitality, As-Salt boasts over 20 heritage sites, fostering coexistence between Christians and Muslims.

This blend of historical significance, architectural uniqueness, and economic potential were pivotal factors in securing its position on the esteemed World Heritage List.