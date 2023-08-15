  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Jordan's As-Salt city gains global recognition as UNESCO world heritage site

Jordan's As-Salt city gains global recognition as UNESCO world heritage site

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 15th, 2023 - 04:12 GMT
As-Salt city-Jordan
As-Salt city-Jordan. shutterstock
Highlights
Boasting a rich heritage history as a city of cultural hospitality, As-Salt boasts over 20 heritage sites, fostering coexistence between Christians and Muslims.

ALBAWABA- The city of As-Salt in Jordan has garnered international attention by securing a spot on the global tourism map, courtesy of the World Heritage Committee's decision during its 44th session in China. 

Also ReadJordan appoints Prince Hashem as RegentJordan appoints Prince Hashem as Regent

This momentous inclusion on UNESCO's World Heritage List not only commemorates the city's rich heritage and history but also promises to invigorate its economy by attracting more visitors. 

A notable aspect of this recognition is the potential it holds for the youth. One particularly captivating attraction is a quaint heritage site showcasing artistic masterpieces that shed light on As-Salt's ancient legacy. 

Boasting a rich heritage history as a city of cultural hospitality, As-Salt boasts over 20 heritage sites, fostering coexistence between Christians and Muslims. 

Also ReadJordan appoints Prince Hashem as RegentFire in battery warehouse sparks emergency response in Zarqa free zone

This blend of historical significance, architectural uniqueness, and economic potential were pivotal factors in securing its position on the esteemed World Heritage List. 

Tags:JordanAs-SaltUNESCO World HeritagehistoryTourism

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now