Jordanian Journalist Wins World ‘Women-in-News’ Award

Journalist Etaf Roudan was honoured today as a 2020 laureate of the WAN IFRA Women in News Editorial Leadership Award.

Director of Radio Al Balad in Jordan and Deputy Executive Manager of Jordanian Community Media Network, Roudan is the first Jordanian woman to head a community radio station in the Kingdom.

For much of her 15-year radio career, she has focused her journalism work on women’s issues and empowerment.

Roudan is known for celebrating women’s rights, advocating for equality and breaking down social and political barriers through her reporting.

During the WAN IFRA’s World News Media Congress, held September 28-30 in Zaragoza, Spain, she was honoured for her achievements with a plaque.

Roudan told The Jordan Times in a statement:

“I am very delighted to receive this recognition today at a time when the media faces several challenges. I am proud of what we have achieved. This is recognition for all of my colleagues in this profession, and for women in particular.

“I am thankful for the recognition, and I remain committed to empowering and helping fellow female journalists to make grand achievements.

“My message for young female journalists is to not give up. Be persistent and determined to overcome all challenges, and achieve your aspirations.”

Also at the ceremony, this year’s other laureates were honoured. Faith Zaba, editor of the Zimbabwe Independent, has been named 2022 Laureate for Africa; Diana Moukalled, co-founder of Daraj Media in Lebanon, has been named 2022 Laureate for the Arab Region; and Regina “Ging” Reyes, senior vice president and head of Integrated News and Current Affairs Division of ABS-CBN Corporation in the Philippines, has been named 2022 Laureate for Southeast Asia.

The annual WIN Editorial Leadership Award recognises the exemplary contributions of an editor to a newsroom under her leadership, and her media organisation’s contribution to society.

This article has been adapted from its original source.