Jordanian Soldier Killed in Mali Buried in Karak With Full Military Honors

Published June 12th, 2022 - 07:22 GMT
Jordan Armed Forces
Jordan Armed Forces. (Twitter/ @ArmedForcesJO)

A Jordanian soldier killed while on duty with UN peacekeepers in Mali was laid to rest on Saturday in his hometown in the Karak Governorate.

The General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) accorded full military honours to Sergeant Jamil Matrouk, who was a member of the Jordanian rapid Deployment Force Mali/2.

JAF officers carried the coffin of Sayaydeh, which was draped in the Jordanian flag, to the burial site after prayers at a local mosque during a funeral attended by the Assistnt for Operations and Training and other top armed forces and security officers.

The body of the martyr was flown home early this morning and was accorded full molitary honors.

The General Command of the Armed Forces mourned its martyr and paid its condolences to his family.

