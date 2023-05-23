Jordanian Thobe: evolution, cultural significance

ALBAWABA - The Jordanian thobe, also known as the national dress, holds a significant place in the cultural heritage of Jordan. This report explores the development and evolution of the Jordanian thobe throughout the years, shedding light on its cultural significance and enduring popularity among Jordanians.

Sans Frontiers: The Embroidered History of Palestinian and Jordanian Thobes -- In this 3-part article, contributor, Batool Al-Duligan takes us into the history and contemporary use of Middle Eastern embroidery as seen through the traditional "thobe.”

Traditional Roots and Bedouin Influence:



The Jordanian thobe traces its origins to the traditional clothing worn by the Bedouin tribes of Jordan. It was primarily designed to withstand the harsh desert climate while reflecting the Bedouin's nomadic lifestyle.

The original thobe featured loose-fitting, ankle-length garments made of lightweight fabrics, such as cotton or linen, and adorned with intricate embroidery and handwoven patterns.

Influences from Ottoman and Levantine Culture:



During the Ottoman Empire's rule and the influence of Levantine culture, the Jordanian thobe underwent some changes.

The dress acquired more embellishments, including gold and silver threads, delicate beadwork, and colorful motifs, reflecting the intricate craftsmanship and artistic traditions of the region.

Modernization and Contemporary Designs:

In recent decades, the Jordanian thobe has experienced a blend of tradition and modernity. Designers have introduced contemporary elements while preserving its cultural essence.

Today, variations of the thobe can be seen, incorporating different necklines, sleeve styles, and embellishments to suit individual preferences. Fabrics such as chiffon, silk, and satin have also been introduced, offering more versatility and comfort.

Regional and Ethnic Diversity:



Jordan's diverse population has contributed to the evolution of the Jordanian thobe, incorporating regional and ethnic influences.

For example, in the northern regions, the thobe may feature bold colors and geometric patterns, while in the southern regions, it may embrace earthy tones and floral motifs. The dress has become a symbol of unity, representing the diverse heritage and cultural mosaic of Jordan.

Preservation and Revival of Traditional Craftsmanship:

Efforts have been made to preserve the traditional craftsmanship associated with the Jordanian thobe.

Local artisans and embroidery cooperatives continue to play a vital role in keeping these traditional skills alive.

Initiatives promoting the education and training of younger generations in embroidery techniques aim to ensure the continuation of this unique cultural heritage.

The Jordanian thobe stands as an enduring symbol of Jordan's rich cultural heritage and national identity.

Its development throughout the years reflects the country's historical influences, cultural diversity, and evolving fashion trends.

As Jordanians proudly embrace their traditional dress, they celebrate their roots, preserve their customs, and showcase their unique artistic expressions.

The Jordanian thobe serves as a powerful connection between the past and present, uniting generations and fostering a sense of pride and belonging among the people of Jordan.