Jordan's King Abdullah Presents Princess Salma With Her Pilot Wings

Published January 9th, 2020 - 08:05 GMT
King Abdullah II, Supreme Commander of the #Jordan Armed Forces, presents HRH Princess Salma bint Abdullah II with her wings after completing pilot training, at a ceremony attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II (Twitter)
Highlights
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Royal Jordanian Air Force commander, the commandant of the King Hussein Air College, and the wing commander at the college, attended the ceremony, which took place at Al Husseiniya Palace 

 King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Wednesday presented HRH Princess Salma with her wings after completing theoretical and practical pilot training, at a ceremony attended by Queen Rania and  Crown Prince Hussein.

Princess Salma is the first young Jordanian woman to complete preliminary pilot training on fixed wing aircraft, according to a Royal Court statement.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Royal Jordanian Air Force commander, the commandant of the King Hussein Air College, and the wing commander at the college, attended the ceremony, which took place at Al Husseiniya Palace 

