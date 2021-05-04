The Jury of The Istanbul Photo Awards 2021 Starts Its Work!

The jury of the international news photo contest Istanbul Photo Awards 2021 have started to work on reviewing the works of participants on Tuesday.

For the seventh round of Anadolu Agency's contest, the jury sessions are held online due to the novel coronavirus measures.

The members of the jury, attending from six different countries, gathered to select last year's best photos.

This year's jury, involving prestigious names of the world of photography, comprise Reuters photojournalist Goran Tomasevic, NOOR Agency photojournalist Yuri Kozyrev, visual storyteller Marion Mertens, AFP Former Director of Photo Business Development Michel Scotto, author and photojournalist Deborah Copaken, Getty Images chief sports photojournalist Cameron Spencer, photojournalist Ahmet Sel, Anadolu Agency Visual News Editor-in-Chief Hasan Oymez, and Anadolu Agency Photo Editor Firat Yurdakul.

Ezra Acayan is the Winner of the 2017 Istanbul Photo Award for young photographer. Ginnalyn Soriano weeps over the body of her elder brother Julius, killed by the police in the context of the #Philippines war on drugs. pic.twitter.com/09aiVnJxCy — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) March 27, 2018

The sessions, held on a platform organized by Anadolu Agency exclusively for the contest, will last for three days.

Applications, with works reflecting global events, were submitted by March 18. The participants submitted nearly 15,000 photos in six categories: Single News, Single Sports, Story News, Story Sports, Story Daily Life, and Story Portrait.

The winners of the contest will be announced on May 11.

The winner of the Photo of the Year, also the Single News category first prize winner, will be awarded $6,000.

Palestinian photojournalist Ahmad Gharabli wins Istanbul Photo Awards 2019 for picture showing a Palestinian woman and an Israeli security officer taking photos of each other pic.twitter.com/7dI64ek3b4 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 25, 2019

The winners in other categories will be awarded $3,000 for the first prize, $1,500 for the second, and $1,000 for the third. Only first place will be awarded in Story Daily Life and Story Portrait categories.

This article has been adapted from its original source.