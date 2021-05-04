The Jury of The Istanbul Photo Awards 2021 Starts Its Work!

  1. Home
Published May 4th, 2021
Istanbul Photo Awards
The winners of the contest will be announced on May 11.

The jury of the international news photo contest Istanbul Photo Awards 2021 have started to work on reviewing the works of participants on Tuesday.

For the seventh round of Anadolu Agency's contest, the jury sessions are held online due to the novel coronavirus measures.

The members of the jury, attending from six different countries, gathered to select last year's best photos.

This year's jury, involving prestigious names of the world of photography, comprise Reuters photojournalist Goran Tomasevic, NOOR Agency photojournalist Yuri Kozyrev, visual storyteller Marion Mertens, AFP Former Director of Photo Business Development Michel Scotto, author and photojournalist Deborah Copaken, Getty Images chief sports photojournalist Cameron Spencer, photojournalist Ahmet Sel, Anadolu Agency Visual News Editor-in-Chief Hasan Oymez, and Anadolu Agency Photo Editor Firat Yurdakul.

The sessions, held on a platform organized by Anadolu Agency exclusively for the contest, will last for three days.

Applications, with works reflecting global events, were submitted by March 18. The participants submitted nearly 15,000 photos in six categories: Single News, Single Sports, Story News, Story Sports, Story Daily Life, and Story Portrait.

The winners of the contest will be announced on May 11.

The winner of the Photo of the Year, also the Single News category first prize winner, will be awarded $6,000.

The winners in other categories will be awarded $3,000 for the first prize, $1,500 for the second, and $1,000 for the third. Only first place will be awarded in Story Daily Life and Story Portrait categories.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

