Kate Middleton Steps Out in Traditional Salwar Kameez During Visit to Pakistan

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who arrived to Pakistan with Prince William on Monday for a five-day tour, stepped out in a traditional shalwar kameez.

Kate wore a blue kurta and scarf by local designer Maheen Khan, while William opted for a casual shirt and trousers as the pair met children at an Islamabad school.

The royals, who are strong advocates of girls' education, were greeted by teachers and children on their arrival at the Model College for Girls.





Kate and William then went on a tour in the national park at Margalla hills. Authorities deployed more than 1,000 police and paramilitary forces to ensure the royal entourage's protection.

The couple were welcomed by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi upon their arrival at the Pakistan's Nur Khan military airbase in Rawalpindi. On her first day, Middleton wore a light blue shalwar kameez with elegant draping at the boat-shaped neckline.

This article has been adapted from its original source.