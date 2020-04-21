'Keep The Lockdown' Twitter Poll Shows to Stamp Out a Second Virus Wave

Two-thirds of people say countries should continue to extend the lockdowns enforced to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus from striking, an Arab News Twitter poll has revealed.

Nearly 2.5 million people have been infected with the virus globally, of which more than 171,200 have died.

But despite the ongoing increases, many countries have been looking into the possibility of easing the rules that were imposed to slow the spread of the potentially lethal virus.

Of the 1,213 people who took part, 907 said they believed extending the curfews and other restrictions was necessary to stop a second wave of the disease, while 305 said it was time to move on.

Singapore had previously been heralded for its calm approach in its handling of the virus, but in more recent times has seen the number of cases explode after a spread that began among the island-nation’s migrant labor force.

Now the Asia Pacific country has been forced to impose a partial lockdown after daily increases of around 1,000 people infected with the coronavirus.

@K_Suwaid said the Singapore example was reason enough to maintain the curfews and other restrictions.

In the US there has been a resistance to the lockdowns, with protestors standing in the streets - although, despte their apprent defiance, some were seen wearing protective masks.

However @mazzy_mazz says that while a curfew can help a bit, it still needs to be part of a bigger plan.